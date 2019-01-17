Nila Spaces Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Nu Tek India Ltd and Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2019.
Nila Spaces Ltd lost 9.90% to Rs 4.37 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd crashed 8.87% to Rs 22.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 695 shares in the past one month.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd tumbled 8.14% to Rs 68.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 880 shares in the past one month.
Nu Tek India Ltd corrected 7.50% to Rs 0.37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9117 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd plummeted 7.43% to Rs 7.72. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3482 shares in the past one month.
