Nila Spaces Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2019.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2019.

lost 9.90% to Rs 4.37 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 8.87% to Rs 22.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 695 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 8.14% to Rs 68.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 880 shares in the past one month.

corrected 7.50% to Rs 0.37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9117 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 7.43% to Rs 7.72. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3482 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)