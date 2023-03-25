Godawari Power resumes operation of sponge iron plant

-
ALSO READ
Indices off the day's low; metal shares decline
JSW Steel gains as crude steel production rises 17% YoY in Q3 FY23
JSW Ispat records crude steel production of 0.10 mn tonnes in Q3
Tata Steel Long Products Q3FY23 production and delivery volumes
Vikas Pal and Vibhu Gupta reveal how 'Jamtara' happened and the trend of casting talents from outside the industry
-
Godawari Power & Ispat announced that the sponge iron plant, power plants, steel melting shop (SMS plant), rolling mill and wire drawing plants at Siltara, Chhattisgarh have partially resumed its operations with effect from 24 March 2023.Earlier on 11 February 2023, the company said its sponge iron plant reached capacity utilization level of 98.5% till date and it is required to keep the overall production volumes within the environmental approval limit and therefore was required to shut down the plant with effect from 13 February 2023.
Consequent upon shut down of sponge iron plant, the waste head recovery power plant, steel billets rolling mill and wire drawing plants were also required to be shut down, as the facilities are dependent for input from sponge iron division.
The company said that the complete operations are expected to be resumed from 1 April 2023 onwards.
Godawari Power & Ispat has two captive iron ore mines, pellet plant and a vertically integrated steel plant in Raipur. The steel plant manufactures sponge iron, billets, MS rounds, HB wires, ferro alloys and pre-fab structures.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 60.98% to Rs 128.21 crore on 8.94% fall in sales to Rs 1,462.99 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Shares of Godawari Power & Ispat tumbled 4.94% to Rs 345.55 on Friday, 24 March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU