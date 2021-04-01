Godrej Properties Ltd Slips 2.75%

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 9.23% over last one month compared to 6.86% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.91% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd fell 2.75% today to trade at Rs 1369.55. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.74% to quote at 2650.65. The index is down 6.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd decreased 1.28% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 100.39 % over last one year compared to the 76.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 9.23% over last one month compared to 6.86% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.91% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8593 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38984 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1573.45 on 01 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 575.1 on 19 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)