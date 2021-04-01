Likhitha Infrastructure sizzles on multiple orders win

-
Likhitha Infrastructure jumped 8.35% to Rs 346 after the company said it has received total orders/contracts worth Rs. 234.85 crores during the quarter ended 31 March 2021.
The company bagged a Rs 169.47 crore order for cross-country pipeline laying and related works. The EPC company also bagged a Rs 30.75 crore for city gas distribution pipeline and related works.
Furthermore, the company also received a contract of Rs 34.63 crore from Indian Oil Adani Gas for laying Pipeline from Thrissur Geographical Area to Ernakulam Geographical Area.
Likhitha Infrastructure is an oil & gas pipeline infrastructure service provider in India. Its operations include three principal business lines: (i) cross country pipelines and associated facilities; (ii) city gas distribution including CNG stations; and (iii) operation & maintenance of CNG/PNG services.
