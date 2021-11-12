Goldiam International bags export orders worth Rs 50 crore

Goldiam International said that it has received confirmed additional export orders worth of Rs 40 crore from its international client for manufacturing of diamond studded gold.

Further, the company received confirmed export orders for larger carat lab-grown diamonds jewellery worth of Rs 10 crore.

The aforesaid large carat lab-grown diamonds will be utilised from in-house diamond growing subsidiary Eco-Friendly Diamonds LLP, which gives full backward integration to further enhance profit margin of the company, Goldiam International said.

Goldiam International is an exporter of diamond jewellery.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 74.86% to Rs 19.41 crore on a 90.56% increase in net sales to Rs 166.26 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.18% to currently trade at Rs 910.55 on the BSE.

