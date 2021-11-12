J.B. Chem Q2 PAT up 32% YoY to Rs 98 crore

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reported 32% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 98 crore on a 34% increase in revenue to Rs 593 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

On the segmental front, Domestic Formulations revenue was Rs 296 crore (up 38% YoY), International Business revenue was Rs 294 crore (up 36% YoY) and Other operating revenues was Rs 3 crore (down 79% YoY) in the second quarter.

Operating EBITDA improved by 40% to Rs 140 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 110 crore in Q2 FY21. Operating EBITDA margin was 23.6% in Q2 FY22 as against 24.8% in Q2 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 129.4 crore, up by 30% from Rs 99.3 crore in Q2 FY21.

Nikhil Chopra, CEO and wholetime director, JBCPL said, Our strong operational performance has led to market beating growth in India and steady performance in international business despite pandemic related issues and supply chain uncertainties.

He further added During the past one year, several initiatives including the realigned Go-To-Market model, diversification into complimentary therapies and new launches have helped us sustain our growth momentum in India leading to market share gains and rank improvement. While international business is confronted with external market challenges, our key markets like South Africa and the US have done well and Russia is showing signs of steady revival.

We are working aggressively on expanding our offerings in the international market by reorienting our R&D and aggressively pursuing business development opportunities. Going forward, our priority will be to further optimise our cost structure and continue to build on the revenue momentum in line with our strategic priorities.

J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (JBCPL) is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India and a leading player in the hypertension segment. Besides its strong India presence, its other two home markets are Russia and South Africa. The company exports its finished formulations to over 30 countries including the USA. Besides supplying branded generic formulations to several countries, it is also a leader in the manufacturing of medicated lozenges.

The scrip advanced 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 1659.75 on the BSE.

