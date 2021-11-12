Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 42.81 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 73.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58143 shares

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Timken India Ltd, PTC India Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 November 2021.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 42.81 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 73.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58143 shares. The stock rose 4.40% to Rs.2,241.05. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd saw volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18684 shares. The stock increased 1.05% to Rs.2,141.00. Volumes stood at 56854 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd clocked volume of 12176 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3883 shares. The stock lost 2.35% to Rs.1,934.30. Volumes stood at 18788 shares in the last session.

PTC India Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45923 shares. The stock slipped 3.07% to Rs.118.45. Volumes stood at 77904 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd clocked volume of 3410 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1185 shares. The stock gained 1.16% to Rs.1,614.65. Volumes stood at 439 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)