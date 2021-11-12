Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Dalmia Bharat's cement biz commences production from Line 2 at Odisha-based plant
Dalmia Bharat to invest Rs 758 cr in Jharkhand
Timken India standalone net profit declines 13.58% in the March 2021 quarter
Timken India standalone net profit rises 58.57% in the September 2021 quarter
Timken India Q4 PAT skids 14% to Rs 53 cr
-
Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 42.81 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 73.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58143 shares
Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Timken India Ltd, PTC India Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 November 2021.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 42.81 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 73.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58143 shares. The stock rose 4.40% to Rs.2,241.05. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd saw volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18684 shares. The stock increased 1.05% to Rs.2,141.00. Volumes stood at 56854 shares in the last session.
Timken India Ltd clocked volume of 12176 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3883 shares. The stock lost 2.35% to Rs.1,934.30. Volumes stood at 18788 shares in the last session.
PTC India Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45923 shares. The stock slipped 3.07% to Rs.118.45. Volumes stood at 77904 shares in the last session.
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd clocked volume of 3410 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1185 shares. The stock gained 1.16% to Rs.1,614.65. Volumes stood at 439 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU