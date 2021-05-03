Goldiam International to receive final dividend of Rs 4 cr from Diagold Designs

-
Goldiam International announced that Board of Directors of Diagold Designs, Subsidiary of the Company at its meeting held on 30 April 2021 has recommended Final Dividend of Rs.32/- per equity share (i.e. 320% on the paid up equity share capital), for the Financial Year 2020-21 subject to declaration at an ensuing Annual General Meeting and has fixed 27 May 2021 as the Record Date for the Final Dividend.
In view of above, Goldiam International will receive Final dividend of Rs.4.01 crores (gross) from Diagold Designs.
