Natco Pharma receives Emergency Use approval for Baricitinib tablets

From Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in IndiaNatco Pharma has received Emergency Use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India. Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir, is used for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.
Natco will be requesting a Compulsory License based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the Pandemic. The company is ready to launch the product this week, so as to make the product available to suffering patients across India
