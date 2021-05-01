Kilpest India provides monthly sales update

Kilpest India announced that due to sudden spike in COVID-19 cases the company is continuing the monthly updates, the update for the month ending April, 2021 is as below:

The company sold 16,54,000 (Sixteen Lakhs Fifty-Four Thousand) COVID-19 RT-PCR Tests in the month of April, 2021 with an average price of Rs. 80/- (Rupees Eighty Only) per test.

Also Exports against Licenses received worth Rs. 32,00,000 (Rupees Thirty-Two Lakhs Only) was done in April, 2021.

