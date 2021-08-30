Goldiam Intl spurts as board to mull buyback on 13 Sept

Goldiam International jumped 8.20% to Rs 733.90 after the company said its board will consider share buyback on 13 September 2021.

The company's shareholders at the 34th annual general meeting held on 28 August 2021 disapproved the proposal to buyback upto 6,65,248 equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 44,90,42,400, at a price of Rs 675.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 23.63 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2.16 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales increased to Rs 150.90 crore in the first quarter from Rs 32.86 crore reported in the same period last year.

Goldiam International is an exporter of diamond jewellery.

