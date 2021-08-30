Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Umiya Tubes Ltd, RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd and S & S Power Switchgear Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 August 2021.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd lost 6.84% to Rs 64 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 860 shares in the past one month.

Umiya Tubes Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1669 shares in the past one month.

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.66% to Rs 7.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7029 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd corrected 5.53% to Rs 4.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1792 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4147 shares in the past one month.

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd dropped 4.97% to Rs 32.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6799 shares in the past one month.

