Volumes soar at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 41.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 August 2021.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 41.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.11% to Rs.225.85. Volumes stood at 2.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 63.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.00% to Rs.117.35. Volumes stood at 3.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd registered volume of 4.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42202 shares. The stock rose 8.62% to Rs.7,759.00. Volumes stood at 61992 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd notched up volume of 12.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.78% to Rs.380.20. Volumes stood at 64565 shares in the last session.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd notched up volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14810 shares. The stock rose 1.65% to Rs.2,197.85. Volumes stood at 27983 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)