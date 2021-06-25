Google and Jio co-develop made-in-India smartphone JioPhone Next

-
Google and Jio shared more details around their jointly developed made-for-India smartphone called JioPhone Next coming later this year.
Based on an optimized OS that is leveraged from Android and Play Store with features that are built specially for JioPhone Next, the two technology organizations have worked closely to create a smartphone experience aimed at addressing the unique needs of millions of smartphone users across India.
Google and Jio have developed a smartphone experience that will enable users to consume content and navigate the phone in their preferred language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android features and security updates.
JioPhone Next will be available in the market from 10 September 2021.
