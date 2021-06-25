Nirlon to avail additional services from Nirlon Management Services

-
The Board of Nirlon on 24 June 2021 have given their approval to the Company to avail certain additional services from Nirlon Management Services (NMSPL) in terms of the Management Services Agreement dated 30 September 2020 entered into between the Company and NMSPL.
Since NMSPL is a related party of the Company, the proposal to avail the additional services from NMSPL shall be placed before the Shareholders for their approval.
The additional services pertain, amongst others, to making additions and alterations to the Company's base building project in Phase 5.
