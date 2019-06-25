Government Announces Sale Of Five Dated Securities For Rs 17000 Crore

The has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) 7.00% Government Stock, 2021' for a notified amount of Rs 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) 7.27% Government Stock, 2026' for a notified amount of Rs 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction,(iii) Floating Rate Bonds, 2031 for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iv) 7.62% Government Stock, 2039 for a notified amount of Rs 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (v) 7.63% Government Stock, 2059 for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction.

Subject to the limit of Rs 17,000 crore, being total notified amount, the will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities. The will be conducted using multiple price method. The will be conducted by the (RBI), Office, Fort, on June 28, 2019 (Friday).

Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non- in the Auction of Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on June 28, 2019.

