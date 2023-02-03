Government e-Marketplace achieves a Gross Merchandise Value of Rs. 1.5 Lakh Crores

As on February 1st 2023, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has achieved a staggering ₹ 1.5 lakh crore of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in FY23 alone. Going by the current run rate, GeM is suitably placed to exceed its annual target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Cumulatively, GeM has surpassed the Rs 3 lakh crore GMV since inception, with the overwhelming support of its stakeholders. The total number of transactions on GeM has also crossed 1.3 crore. GeM has over 66,000 government buyer organisations and more than 58 lakh sellers and service providers offering a diverse range of goods and services.

The portal features over 11,000 product categories with more than 29 lakh listed products, as well as over 270 service categories with more than 2.5 lakh service offerings. Based on various studies, the minimum savings on the platform are about 10%, which translates into a savings of over Rs 30,000 crore worth of public money.

