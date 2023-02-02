Total of 8.8 lakh tonnes of wheat sold under OMSS

JUST IN
Food Corporation of India offered 22.0 LMT out of 25 LMT Wheat stock earmarked for e auction wheat from the Central pool stock to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) in the first e auction on 1st February 2023.

More than 1100 bidders came forward for participation in the first e auction. A quantity of 8.88 LMT was sold in the first day of e. auction in 22 states

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 11:25 IST

