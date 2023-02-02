Indian economy to navigate a rough global weather with a resilient consumer demand says ASSOCHAM

The Indian economy is expected to navigate a rough global weather with a resilient consumer demand in 2023 with a clearer glide path of private investment and abating of inflation, ASSOCHAM has said.

It said 2023 is going to be full of challenges and opportunities, testing the resolve of the people and nations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)