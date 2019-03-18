Government of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 18000 Crore

-
ALSO READ
India wants peace, knows how to deal with terrorists in their language: Modi
Panchayats in Haryana authorised to carry out one development work at their own level
Government Of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 12000 Crore
T M Krishna enthrals Delhiites; Sisodia calls huge turnout 'political statement'
Jharkhand government website leaked workers' Aadhaar details: Report
-
Government of India (GOI) announced the sale of four dated securities for Rs 18,000 crore. These include 7.32% GS 2024 (Rs 5,000 crore), 7.26% GS 2029 (Rs 8,000 crore), 6.57% GS 2033 (Rs 2,000 crore) and 7.06% GS 2046 (Rs 3,000 crore).
Subject to the limit of Rs 18000 Cr, being total notified amount, GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 1000 Cr each against any one or more of the above security. The auction will be price based using multiple price method.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU