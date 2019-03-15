India's forex reserves improves by US$ 0.26 billion in the week ended 8 March

-
Forex reserves rises to US$ 402.04 billion as on 08 March 2019India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 0.26 billion to US$ 402.04 billion in the week ended 08 March 2019. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 401.78 a week ago.
Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets rose to US$ 374.23 billion in the week ended 08 March 2019 from US$ 374.06 billion a week ago.
The gold asset also moved up marginally to US$ 23.37 billion from US$ 23.25 billion a week ago. SDRs were flat at US$ 1.46 billion in the week ended 08 March 2019.
India's foreign exchange reserves have dipped by US$ 22.51 billion over March 2018 and US$ 19.45 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.
