India's services exports up 8.6% in January 2019

Services trade surplus improves 3.5% to US$ 6.72 billion in January 2019

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports increased 8.6% to US$ 17.75 billion in January 2019 over January 2018. Meanwhile, India's services imports jumped 12.0% to US$ 11.03 billion in January 2019.

India's services trade surplus improved 3.5% to US$ 6.72 billion in January 2019 from US$ 6.49 billion in January 2018.

India's services trade surplus improved 13.3% to US$ 65.05 billion in April-January 2019 over a year ago, with 24.1% rise in services imports to US$ 105.18 billion. India's services exports moved up 19.7% to US$ 170.24 billion in April-January 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)