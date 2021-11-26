Government To Look At Phased Manufacturing Plan For AC industry

Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT, said that the government is willing to look at the Phased Manufacturing (PMP) plan for the AC industry to check the imports and increase local value addition and employment.

Jain also mentioned that DPIIT will now ensure that all these investments coming up under the PLI of White Goods get approvals from the central and state government authorities on fast track so that targets set under the PLI are achieved timely. He also said that they were in the process of fast tracking the National Single Window Clearance System aimed at Ease of Doing Business where all applications can be filed and tracked online.

