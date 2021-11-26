Government To Look At Phased Manufacturing Plan For AC industry

-
ALSO READ
Max Life Insurance launches 'Max Life Smart Wealth Income Plan', a comprehensive life insurance savings plan with long term income options including whole life income
HarperCollins is delighted to announce 'What Do You See When You Look in The Mirror?' by Nikita Singh
GST Council Announces Tax reduction On Life Saving Drugs, Says Two GOMs Will Look Into GST Regime
Phoenix Mills and Canada Pension to further infuse capital up to Rs 800 cr in ISML
Dixon Tech gets Govt approval under PLI scheme for hardware manufacturing
-
Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT, said that the government is willing to look at the Phased Manufacturing (PMP) plan for the AC industry to check the imports and increase local value addition and employment.
Jain also mentioned that DPIIT will now ensure that all these investments coming up under the PLI of White Goods get approvals from the central and state government authorities on fast track so that targets set under the PLI are achieved timely. He also said that they were in the process of fast tracking the National Single Window Clearance System aimed at Ease of Doing Business where all applications can be filed and tracked online.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU