Cabinet Extends Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana For Another 4 Months

Cabinet has approved the extension for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY-Phase V) for a period of another 4 months i.e. December 2021 till March 2022 @ 5 kg per person per month free of cost for all the beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) [Antodaya Anna Yojana & Priority Households] including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Phase-I and Phase-II of this scheme was operational from April to June, 2020 and July to November, 2020 respectively.
Phase-III of the scheme was operational from May to June, 2021. Phase-IV of the scheme is currently operational for July-November, 2021 months. The PMGKAY scheme for Phase V from December 2021 till March, 2022 would entail an estimated additional food subsidy of Rs. 53344.52 Crore. The total outgo in terms of food-grains for PMGKAY Phase V is likely to be about 163 LMT.
