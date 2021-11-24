Number Of Sanctioned Houses Under PMAY(U) Stands At 1.14 Crore

-
The total number of sanctioned houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission is now 1.14 crore; of which more than 89 lakh have been grounded for construction and 52.5 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.
The total investment under the Mission is Rs 7.52 lakh crore, with a Central Assistance of Rs 1.85 lakh crore. So far, Rs 1.13 lakh crore of funds have already been released.
