India Reports Around 9100 Daily Covid-19 Cases

With the administration of 90,27,638 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 119.38 Cr (1,19,38,44,741) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,23,73,056 sessions. The recovery of 10,264 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,67,962. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.33%. A total of 9,119 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload presently stands at 1,09,940.

Active cases presently constitute 0.32% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,50,538 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.59 Cr (63,59,24,763) cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.90% remains less than 2% for the last 62 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.79%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 52 days and below 3% for 87 consecutive days now.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)