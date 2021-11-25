India Reports Around 9100 Daily Covid-19 Cases

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Market falls 0.6%
Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccine Coverage Exceeds 23.59 Crore
India COVID Recovery Rate At 97.51%; Highest Level Since March 2020
India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 67 Crore Landmark
India Overtakes USA In Total Number Of Vaccine Doses Administered: Health Ministry
-
With the administration of 90,27,638 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 119.38 Cr (1,19,38,44,741) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,23,73,056 sessions. The recovery of 10,264 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,67,962. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.33%. A total of 9,119 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload presently stands at 1,09,940.
Active cases presently constitute 0.32% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,50,538 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.59 Cr (63,59,24,763) cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.90% remains less than 2% for the last 62 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.79%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 52 days and below 3% for 87 consecutive days now.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU