Govt Cancels Securities Auction Scheduled For 11 Feb

On a review of the cash balance position of the Government of India, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, to cancel the auction of all the securities scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022, RBI stated. As per the Issuance Calendar dated September 27, 2021 for Government of India Dated Securities, the next auction is scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022. The government had planned to raise Rs 24,000 crore in this week's auction, according to the schedule from the RBI. The cancellation comes after the benchmark 10-year bond yields surged to 6.87% on Friday, before rising to as high as 6.95% in the session.
