Ministry of Finance Says Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 9871 Crore Released To 17 States

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, today released monthly Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore to 17 States. This was the 11th instalment of the PDRD grant released to the States.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants are provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the States as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution. The Commission has recommended PDRD grants to 17 States and the same being released in equal monthly installments.

