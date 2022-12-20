Govt OKs Rs 4500 cr for reviving unserved, underserved airports, AAI, and PSUs

-
ALSO READ
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia holds meeting on aviation safety issues
India's steel production capacity jumps 50% to 155 million tonnes per annum in last 8 yrs: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Thomas Cook spurts after Q1 net loss narrows
Enhanced connectivity in Northeast to help bolster tourism and trade in region
Govt to soon launch National Helicopter Medical Emergency plan: Minister for Civil Aviation
-
Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the government has approved a budget of Rs 4500 crore for revival of existing unserved, underserved airports, airstrips of the state governments, Airports Authority of India (AAI), PSUs and civil enclaves.
He said UDAN launched in October 2016, is applicable for a period of 10 years.
It aims to improve the Regional Connectivity Scheme and to make air travel affordable to the masses. Scindia said, under the UDAN scheme, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are provided with air connectivity with affordable airfares. He also said more than 2 lakh UDAN flights have been operated and over 1 crore passengers have availed of the benefits so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU