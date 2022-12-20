Govt OKs Rs 4500 cr for reviving unserved, underserved airports, AAI, and PSUs

The government is working on reviving and developing 100 unserved and underserved airports, heliports and water aerodromes by next year. This is part of a target to operationalize 1000 routes under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the government has approved a budget of Rs 4500 crore for revival of existing unserved, underserved airports, airstrips of the state governments, Airports Authority of India (AAI), PSUs and civil enclaves.

He said UDAN launched in October 2016, is applicable for a period of 10 years.

It aims to improve the Regional Connectivity Scheme and to make air travel affordable to the masses. Scindia said, under the UDAN scheme, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are provided with air connectivity with affordable airfares. He also said more than 2 lakh UDAN flights have been operated and over 1 crore passengers have availed of the benefits so far.

