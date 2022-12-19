India's Forex Reserves Rise By $2.91 Billion To $564.07 Billion

-
ALSO READ
India's Forex Reserves Decline Further By $3 Billion In A Week
India's Forex Reserves In CY2022 Record Steepest Fall In 10 Years
India's Forex Reserves Rise Significantly After 4 Straight Weekly Fall
India Forex Reserves Decline USD 1.152 Billion To USD 571.56 Billion
India foreign exchange reserves surge by USD 11 billion to USD 561.16 billion
-
The Foreign Currency Assets which is a major component of the overall reserves, rose $3.14 billion to $500.13 billion for the week ending December 9. However, gold reserves fell $296 million to $40.73 billion, while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up USD 61 million at USD 18.10 billion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU