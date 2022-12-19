India's Forex Reserves Rise By $2.91 Billion To $564.07 Billion

India's foreign exchange forex reserves rose by $2.91 billion to $564.07 billion for the fifth consecutive week ending on December 9, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The forex reserve rose $11.02 billion to $561.16 billion during the week ending December 2.

The Foreign Currency Assets which is a major component of the overall reserves, rose $3.14 billion to $500.13 billion for the week ending December 9. However, gold reserves fell $296 million to $40.73 billion, while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up USD 61 million at USD 18.10 billion.

