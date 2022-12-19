PSU banks recover over Rs 1.3 lakh cr from loans written off during last 5 fiscal: FM

Replying in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment.
The process of recovery of dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues, said added.
PSU banks continue to pursue recovery actions in written-off accounts through various recovery mechanisms available.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU