PSU banks recover over Rs 1.3 lakh cr from loans written off during last 5 fiscal: FM

India's public sector banks have recovered an aggregate amount of more than Rs 1.3 lakh crore from the written-off loans during the last five financial years.

Replying in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment.

The process of recovery of dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues, said added.

PSU banks continue to pursue recovery actions in written-off accounts through various recovery mechanisms available.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 15:00 IST

