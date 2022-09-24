GPCB directs Anupam Rasayan to pay Rs 1 crore environmental damage compensation

Anupam Rasayan India said that the Gujarat Pollution Control Board has directed the company to pay an interim environmental damage compensation of Rs 1 crore.

On September 11, a fire incident had taken place at Anupam's plant in Sachin GIDC. The fire took place in one of the manufacturing block of the factory at unit-6 of the company. Four fatalities were reported and twenty people were injured and were receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Out of the six manufacturing Units spread out at different locations in Sachin GIDC of Surat district and Jhagadia GIDC of Bharuch district, the plant at Unit 6, which is an independent Unit and has the lowest capacity.

"We are trying to assess the damage and will take appropriate actions to operationalise the plant shortl y. Also, we are covered for loss of assets and loss of profits under Insurance, Anupam Rasayan had said.

Offering an update on the same, the company said that the fire, according to the monitoring carried by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), may have led to liberation of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which have affected the air quality in the nearby area. As a consequence, GPCB has issued directions for closure of the plant.

The company has been directed by GPCB for payment of Rs 1 crore as an interim environmental damage compensation.

"We seek to comply to the directions of GPCB and shall submit the compliance report. The company is taking all measures to restart the plant at the earliest. Based on our initial assessment of internal investigation committee, there will not be major financial impact due to this incident, the company said in a statement.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 23.57% to Rs 39.69 crore on 31.19% rise in net sales to Rs 306.56 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

The scrip fell 1.84% to end at Rs 770.05 on the BSE on Friday.

