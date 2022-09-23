Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Thermax Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd crashed 12.09% to Rs 196.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd tumbled 10.67% to Rs 668.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25185 shares in the past one month.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 8.09% to Rs 202.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd plummeted 6.87% to Rs 2422.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8233 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd fell 6.40% to Rs 19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

