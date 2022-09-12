Anupam Rasayan India intimates of fire incident at unit in Sachin GIDC

-
The fire took place in one of the manufacturing block of the factory at unit 6 of the company.
Out of the six manufacturing Units spread out at different locations in Sachin GIDC of Surat district and Jhagadia GIDC of Bharuch district, the plant at Unit 6, which is an independent Unit and has the lowest capacity
