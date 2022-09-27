GPT Infraprojects rises after board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

GPT Infraprojects advanced 1.80%. the company's board has approved the bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date.

The record date for the bonus issue will be fixed by the board in due course.

The said bonus shares would be credited within 2 months from the date of board approval i.e. by 26 November 2022.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 74.61% to Rs 7.91 crore on a 54.62% increase in sales to Rs 187.91 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

