Granules India receives USFDA approval for Potassium Chloride for Oral Solution

Granules India announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India, for Potassium Chloride for Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq.
Potassium chloride is used to prevent or to treat low blood levels of potassium (hypokalemia).
It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product, Potassium Chloride for Oral Solution, 20 mEq, of Pharma Research Software Solution, LLC. The product would be available for the US market shortly.
