L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins contract from ONCG

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a Contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the seventh development phase of their Pipeline Replacement Projects (PRP-VII).

The EPCIC contract involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of ~ 350 kms subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India's west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

As per the company's project classification, the order is classified as Large Project valued in the range of Rs 2500 crore to Rs 5000 crore.

