Honeywell partners with Navin Florine International

To manufacture hydrofluoroolefins in India

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Navin Fluorine International announced a partnership to manufacture Honeywell's proprietary Solstice range of hydrofluoroolefins (HFO) in India. Production is scheduled to commence by Q2-2022 at NFIL's manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

This portfolio of next generation products has no ozone depletion potential and a global warming potential (GWP) of 1, thereby helping customers lower their carbon footprint without sacrificing endproduct performance. These products have various applications, including in blowing agents for foam insulation and refrigeration liquid for chillers.

