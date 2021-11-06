Grasim Industries commissions CMS project in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Fineotex Chemical gains on forming JV with Australia's HealthGuard
Edelweiss Financial climbs on divesting stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers
Edelweiss to exit Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers
Gland Pharma receives tentative approval for sugammadex injection
Edelweiss divests majority stake in insurance broking business
-
The company said it commissioned Chloromethane (CMS) project at Vilayat Unit in Gujarat on 4 November 2021.Grasim Industries said the project has a capacity of 150 ton per day (TPD) / 50,000 ton per annum (TPA). It will cater to both domestic and international market. This will result into an additional annualised revenue of about Rs 400 crore, the company said in a statement.
CMS, also called methyl chloride, is an organic compound.
On a consolidated basis, Grasim Industries' net profit jumped 296.80% to Rs 2,447.97 crore on 52.7% rise in net sales to Rs 19,919.40 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. The company's board will consider Q2 result on 12 November 2021.
Grasim Industries is a leading global producer of Viscose Staple Fibre, the largest Chlor-Alkali, Linen and Insulators player in India. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also India's largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player.
Shares of Grasim Industries rose 0.28% to Rs 1791.15 in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Thursday, 4 November 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU