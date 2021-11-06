Sun TV Network Q2 PAT up 14% YoY to Rs 393 crore

Sun TV Network reported 13.71% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 393.32 crore on a 9.59% increase in revenues to Rs 828.67 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Advertisement revenues jumped 39.84% YoY to Rs 341. 77 during the quarter.

EBITDA for the quarter ended 30 September 202l was higher by 3.69 % at Rs 520.58 crore as against Rs 502.03 crore for the previous quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 527.58 crore, up by 14.51% from Rs 460.74 crore in Q2 FY21.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. At the scrip's closing price of Rs 608 apiece recorded on Thursday, this translates to a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Sun TV Network, one of the largest television broadcasters in India, operates satellite television channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla, airs FM radio stations across India and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League.

The scrip advanced 2.47% to end at Rs 608 on the BSE on Muharat Trading session (November 4).

