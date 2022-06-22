Greenlam Ind acquires laminate manufacturing facility in Prantij, Gujarat

Greenlam Industries has acquired the laminate manufacturing facility of Gujarat-based Bloom Dekor in a Rs 36 crore deal.

With this acquisition, Greenlam will now have four strategically located laminate manufacturing facilities in India, situated at Behror (Rajasthan), Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh), Naidupeta (Andhra Pradesh - Under Construction) and now Prantij (Gujarat).

This laminate manufacturing facility is having an installed capacity of 3.4 mn sheets per annum.

The company will further be upgrading the plant and expanding its capacity. This upgradation will complete will take the current plant production from 3.4 mn laminate sheets to 5.4 mn sheets annually.

