TCS implements Lending and Securitization platform for Aadhar Housing Finance

The future-ready platform hosted on the TCS Enterprise Cloud, has powered Aadhar Housing Finance's shift to centralized processing and an analytics-based approach across the business, improving processes, and controls.
Its open API architecture has enabled Aadhar to connect with third parties for lead sourcing, KYC validations, document management, payment gateways, fintech integrations, and rule based decisioning.
The TCS Lending and Securitization platform has helped Aadhar simplify its processes, increase velocity, enhance customer experience while managing its risks better. Additionally, it has modernized and future proofed the company's technology stack, strengthened data security, and enhanced operational resilience.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
