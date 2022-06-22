TCS implements Lending and Securitization platform for Aadhar Housing Finance

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has helped Aadhar Housing Finance digitally enhance its business operations using the TCS Lending and Securitization platform.

The future-ready platform hosted on the TCS Enterprise Cloud, has powered Aadhar Housing Finance's shift to centralized processing and an analytics-based approach across the business, improving processes, and controls.

Its open API architecture has enabled Aadhar to connect with third parties for lead sourcing, KYC validations, document management, payment gateways, fintech integrations, and rule based decisioning.

The TCS Lending and Securitization platform has helped Aadhar simplify its processes, increase velocity, enhance customer experience while managing its risks better. Additionally, it has modernized and future proofed the company's technology stack, strengthened data security, and enhanced operational resilience.

