Board of Salasar Techno Engineering approves fund raising up to Rs 200 cr

At meeting held on 22 June 2022The Board of Salasar Techno Engineering at its meeting held on 22 June 2022 has approved raising of funds by issuance of equity shares up to an aggregate amount of Rs 200 crore by way of a preferential allotment and/or through QIP, FCCB, ADRs.
The Board approved the increase in authorised share capital from Rs 31.50 crore to Rs 35 crore and consequent alteration in capital clause of the memorandum of association of the company.
The Board also approved enhancement of borrowing limits from Rs 500 crore to Rs 700 crore.
