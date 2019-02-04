Grindwell Norton announces change in directorate

-
With effect from 04 February 2019Grindwell Norton has appointed Sreedhar Natarajan (Director Identification No. 0008320482) as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 04 February 2019. The company has accepted the resignation of Guillaume Texier (Director Identification No. 05103331) from the Board of the Company w.e.f. 04 February 2019, due to other professional commitments.
