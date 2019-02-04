JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 446.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Grindwell Norton announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

With effect from 04 February 2019

Grindwell Norton has appointed Sreedhar Natarajan (Director Identification No. 0008320482) as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 04 February 2019. The company has accepted the resignation of Guillaume Texier (Director Identification No. 05103331) from the Board of the Company w.e.f. 04 February 2019, due to other professional commitments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements