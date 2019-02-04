JUST IN
Business Standard

Godrej Properties enters into partnership to develop six new projects in Pune

Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into an equity investment platform in partnership with a Pune-based developer to develop six projects across Pune. This portfolio comprises various asset classes including group housing projects, plotted development, mixed use development and township projects.

The total land that will be developed comprises of over 300 acres located across the prime markets of west and east Pune. These six projects will offer a total saleable area of over 23 lakh square metres (approximately 25 million square feet), scheduled to be developed in multiple phases over the next 10 years.

This is a first of its kind equity platform investment and is in alignment with Godrej Properties' strategy of deepening its presence across India's leading real estate markets.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 09:19 IST

