GRM Foodkraft's 10X Brand to be available on Udaan platform

GRM Overseas announced that its subsidiary, GRM Foodkraft (GFK) 10X Rice brand will be available on Udaan, India's largest Business-to-Business (B2B) e-Commerce platform. The Company will initially begin selling its various categories of Rice under 10X Brand through this platform and progressively introduce other products.
Udaan has a vast distribution network of over 3 million retailers in over 1000 cities and covering 12,000+ pin codes across the country.
This association with Udaan is yet another milestone in GRM's objective to strengthen 10X's brand and reach a wider consumer base pan India. Furthermore, while this partnership is expected to assist in enhancing 10X brand presence in the domestic market by increasing market share and product reach, it will also keep it competitive and drive revenue and profitability growth for the Company.
