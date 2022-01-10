Anupam Rasayan India receives LoI worth $95 million

Anupam Rasayan India has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth $95 million (Rs 700 crore as per the current exchange rate) with one of the top ten multinational crop protection company for supplying a new life science related active ingredient.

The company will enter into a long-term contract to supply this life science related speciality chemical product for the next five years. This new molecule is in addition to the existing product portfolio with this customer.

