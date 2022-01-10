L&T Construction bags project from National High Speed Rail Corporation

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the esteemed National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), to design and construct Package No. - MAHSR-C-5 of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, the first High Speed Rail corridor being implemented in the country.

The major scope of work for the project comprises design & construction of Civil and Building works for a double line high speed railway of a length of 8.198 Km (Chainage 373.700 to Chainage 401.898).

The scope also includes the major station of Vadodara, Confirmation Car Base, Viaduct and Bridges, Crossing Bridges, Architectural, MEP and other associated works.

The project alignment passes through Vadodara, Gujarat and the project is scheduled to be completed within 49 months.

L&T is already executing two other packages (MAHSR - C-4 and MAHSR C-6) of the high-speed corridor and takes pride in being associated with this prestigious project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)