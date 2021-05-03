GST Revenue Collection Hits New Record

-
The gross Goods and Services Tax or GST revenue collected in the month of April' 2021 is at a record high of Rs. 1,41,384 crore of which CGST is Rs. 27,837 crore, SGST is Rs. 35,621, IGST is Rs 68,481 crore (including Rs. 29,599 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs. 9,445 crore (including Rs. 981 crore collected on import of goods). The GST revenues during April 2021 are the highest since the introduction of GST even surpassing collections in the last month (March'2021). In line with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over past six months, the revenues for the month of April 2021 are 14% higher than the GST revenues in the last month of March'2021. During the month, the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 21% higher than the revenues from these sources during the last month. GST revenues have not only crossed the Rs. 1 lakh crore mark during successively for the last seven months but have also shown a steady increase. These are clear indicators of sustained economic recovery during this period. During this month the government has settled Rs. 29,185 crore to CGST and Rs. 22,756 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular and ad-hoc settlements in the month of April' 2021 is Rs. 57,022 crore for CGST and Rs. 58,377 crore for the SGST.
