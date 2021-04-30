Minister Urges FICCI Members To Aid Maharashtra With Tertiary Healthcare Facilities At District And Taluka levels

Mr Rajesh Tope, Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Maharashtra urged FICCI members to aid Maharashtra with tertiary healthcare facilities at the district and Taluka levels. He also sought industry's assistance in procuring necessary drugs like Remdesivir, oxygen concentrators, PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) Nitrogen Generators, increasing liquid oxygen storage capacities, among others. He also urged industry members to adopt some of the villages and Talukas to help the government in its fight against the virus.

Addressing the virtual interactive session with FICCI Health Industry Delegation, Mr Tope noted that there are various sectors where the industry, through its CSR or philanthropic initiatives, could help the state's healthcare sector that is currently reeling under severe deficit of healthcare facilities. He further stated that the state is facing a glaring deficit regarding life-saving essentials during these times. "There is a huge requirement of 10 LPM Oxygen Concentrators, PSA generators, drugs like Remdesivir and vaccines. The industry can help the state by bridging the gap between demand and supply of life-saving essentials," he noted.

"The numbers (of COVID positive patients) keep increasing every day. The peak is expected by mid-May, and the hospitals are already overwhelmed. The availability of doctors and other medical staff has become worrisome at present. We urge the industry to come forward with concepts like tele-ICU, where diagnosis and treatment could be done remotely. Technology being utilised is the need of time today, especially in towns where tertiary healthcare is a matter of concern. FICCI can play a vital role here by helping us procure X-Ray, ECG, and Dialysis machines, among others, for sub-district hospitals," he said.

